Raquel Leviss Left Mental Health Facility a Week Ago

Raquel Leviss has been out of the mental facility she called home for 2 months, and the bill is staggering.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Raquel checked into The Meadows in Arizona where she underwent intensive therapy for 2 months.

As for the bill ... our sources say $200,000.

There were lots of folks who never believed she was ever in a mental health facility, but the reality for this reality star ... she was.

She's been out for a week and has been holed up in a friend's house, and is uneasy about venturing out. One source who has spent time with her in the last week tells TMZ, "She is like a totally different person."

She planned on heading to the facility before taping the explosive "Vanderpump Rules" reunion episode, but chose to wrap up the season before heading there.

A rep for Raquel told us she wasn't going to the center for any sort of rehab, but "rather mental health and trauma therapy." Of course, Raquel's taken quite the beating, both online and on the show, over her and Tom's affair.

Lisa Vanderpump told us folks should probably back off ... especially considering Raquel's call to check herself in.

Scheana Shay -- who Raquel claimed attacked her in the midst of Scandoval -- spoke out, too ... with her lawyer telling us, "We obviously recognize mental health is an important issue and wish Rachel all the best in her recovery, but we’d also like her to own up to her false allegations and publicly come out and acknowledge that she lied."

Raquel's former 'VPR' costars -- namely Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan -- shared doubts about the seriousness of her mental health treatments ... but Tom called them out, reassuring folks this is the real deal.