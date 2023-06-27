'Vanderpump Rules' Going Back Into Production For New Season, Raquel Not Signed-On Yet

"Vanderpump Rules" is gearing up for another season ... but TMZ has learned Raquel Leviss still hasn't committed to joining the cast and crew for another round of drama.

Sources connected to the show tell us the Bravo series is slated to go back into production for season 11 Wednesday.

Raquel, however, still hasn't said if she'll be along for the ride. We're told both production and Raquel's team are working hard to get her on the show, but she's still at her mental health facility, which continues to be her priority. We're told she has been at the facility for more than two months.

As for the rest of the "VPR" cast, we're told they're all coming back ... which includes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

In case you didn't know, Raquel seemed on the fence about locking in for another season during last season's reunion -- telling Andy Cohen, "I don't know. It's in question right now. I want to."

She wasn't at the mental health facility at the time of the taping of the reunion, however ... which is where her mind might've changed.

