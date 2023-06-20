Ariana Madix Not Worried About Raquel Leviss, Can't Figure Out How To Charge Car

Play video content BACKGRID

Ariana Madix is putting Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval on the back burner because she's got more pressing issues ... like figuring out how to juice up her electric car.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was out Tuesday in Los Angeles when she ran into some car trouble ... namely, how to get the dang ride to charge.

Ariana was parked at an electric car charging station as she was peppered with the usual "Scandoval" questions from paparazzi ... and the most notable thing to come out of the interview was her having no clue how to charge her ride.

It looks like Ariana was scrolling the internet on her phone for answers ... and she brushed off questions about Raquel because her mind was on the task at hand.

Ariana seems to have gotten one of the first steps down ... she's got the car plugged into the charging point ... but apparently, it wasn't working.

She says she's not a millionaire either despite a bunch of recent brand deals that have come her way courtesy of the Scandoval exposure ... but it sounds like she needs the help of a billionaire here.