Ariana Madix Feels a Little Bad for Raquel, Wants to Sell House with Sandoval
6/9/2023 7:00 AM PT
Ariana Madix isn't about to hold hands and sing kumbaya with Raquel Leviss, but the "Vanderpump Rules" star can admit feeling the slightest bit of sympathy for the woman who had an affair with her man, Tom Sandoval.
Ariana was getting the hell outta L.A. Thursday, when she summed up the bombastic reunion finale with just 2 small words: "a lot." Brief, but accurate as hell.
ICYMI, the episode highlights included Ariana screaming at Raquel "go f**k yourself with a f**king cheese grater," and Raquel admitting she'd banged Tom in the house he owns with Ariana ... while Ariana was attending her grandma's funeral!
So, yeah, "a lot." However, as she flew out of LAX, Ariana was asked if she felt for Raquel even a little bit, and she said, "Sure, yeah." Watch how it comes out -- it's debatable if she means it.
Of course, Raquel broke down in tears at the end of the episode, and we know she's been in a behavioral health center for at least 2 months. Now, on the topic of Raquel and Sandoval truly being in love -- as they declared during the reunion -- Ariana seems less than convinced.
Lala Kent, one of Ariana's 'VPR' allies through the 'Scandoval,' told us she too is feeling some sorta way about Raquel's emotions post-reunion. She says watching it all play out, did make her think Raquel -- in her fragile mental state -- might not be cut out for reality TV.
Before she hopped on her flight, Ariana addressed one of the biggest loose ends between her and Tom ... the house they own together! Sounds like she's ready to strike a deal, and change her address.