Ariana Madix Rages at Raquel Leviss in 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Ariana Madix coming face-to-face with Raquel Leviss is absolutely bonkers ... and the f-bomb-heavy rant over the affair with Tom Sandoval finally plays out on tonight's "Vanderpump Rules" reunion finale.

In a preview of the episode, Ariana and Raquel argue back and forth about the 'Scandoval' before Ariana explodes ... "You had already f***ed him at that point so shut the f*** up!"

It doesn't end there ... Ariana gives Raquel this very graphic piece of advice, "Go f*** yourself with a f***ing cheese grater. F*** you. You f***ing suck."

Tom tries to defend Rachel Raquel saying, "We don't live our lives by logic," and that sets off wild laughter in his face from nearly the entire cast.

Round 3 of the 3-part reunion seems to pick up right where it left off ... you''ll recall, Tom got roasted by his castmates over his affair, and clearly they have a lot more to say to him and his partner in crime.