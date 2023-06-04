Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay Throw Out First Pitch for Padres Game

Ariana Madix & Scheana Shay Striking Back Post-'Scandoval' ... Recruits for Baseball Honor

6/4/2023 9:31 AM PT
Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay throw first pitch at San Diego Padres game
Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix is sorta paying off for her and her friends -- the whole 'Scandoval' thing landed her and Scheana Shay on a baseball diamond.

Ariana Madix And Scheana Shay throwing first pitch
The "Vanderpump Rules" stars were drafted Saturday by the San Diego Padres to throw out their ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Chicago Cubs ... and they were pretty giddy about the gig.

HEADING TO THE FIELD
Ariana and Scheana were rocking matching Padres jerseys and brown ball caps at Petco Park, where Scheana said, "This has been a dream of mine."

As for their actual pitches -- not exactly strikes from either of 'em, but they did reach the vicinity of home plate. Much better than several other celebs we've seen on a pitching mound. Definitely not looking at you 50 Cent. 😉

OPENING PITCH
Mind you, neither Scheana or Ariana are San Diego natives, but you get why the Padres recruited them -- 'VPR' is hotter than ever since Tom's affair with Raquel Leviss came to light.

TMZ broke the story ... Ariana and Tom broke up in March after she learned of the months-long affair.

HURTFUL BETRAYAL
As a result, the 'VPR' reunion is drawing huge ratings for Bravo, Tom's band is selling out venues ... and Ariana is cashing in with brand deals, "Dancing with the Stars" and now baseball.

Ariana Madix And Scheana Shay throwing first pitch
We're guessing the first pitch advice she got was to imagine Tom's face in the catcher's mitt.

