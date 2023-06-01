'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Scheana Shay Breaks Down Over Scandoval

Play video content Bravo

The "Vanderpump Rules" reunion has made something very clear -- it's not just Tom, Raquel and Ariana who have been deeply impacted by Scandoval -- as Scheana Shay made very clear.

Part 2 of the reunion special ran Wednesday night, where the cast continued to discuss the affair and the explosion it's caused in all of their lives. At one point, Scheana Shay -- who was extremely close with both Sandoval and Raquel -- completely loses it.

Shay says she feels abandoned by two people who she truly trusted, and finds herself experiencing total breakdowns at different points in the day.

To make matters worse, Shay says her emotions have impacted her ability to be a good mom -- and even her daughter is experiencing severe emotional trauma because of the events with Tom and Raquel.

Tom apologizes to Scheana, but the words seem to ring hollow. As for Raquel, she was unable to listen to Scheana's issues up close and personal, as she had a temporary restraining order against her at the time of filming after Scheana allegedly attacked her after learning of the cheating.

