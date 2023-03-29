'Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay Dismissed

Raquel Leviss' court-ordered protection from fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay is officially no more ... the temporary restraining order's been officially dismissed.

Raquel was a no-show for court Wednesday for a hearing on the matter, so the judge made the decision to drop it. Scheana was there, ready to tell her side of the story, but it wasn't necessary given the fact Raquel didn't attend.

As we reported, Raquel announced at the "VPR" reunion she wasn't going to move forward with the restraining order -- even presenting dismissal docs -- Wednesday's court hearing made it official.

The dismissal closes the book on one aspect of the "Scandoval" affair. As we first told you, Raquel got a TRO three weeks ago ... claiming Scheana attacked her as soon as she found out Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel.

Scheana's camp has maintained she never really attacked Raquel in New York City, as Raquel alleges ... they say RL was simply hamming it up for the cameras during the reunion show taping.

The TRO also complicated the reunion ... Raquel and Scheana were separated during last week's taping, with each reality star in her own trailer while the other was on set.

