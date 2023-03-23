'Vanderpump' Stars Raquel and Scheana Separated In Trailers During Reunion

The "Vanderpump Rules" crew has seemingly figured out the work-around for Raquel Leviss' restraining order against Scheana Shay for the reunion ... and it involves a BIG separation at all times.

A source close to production tells TMZ ... when Raquel is on set filming with the rest of the cast, Scheana will be sequestered in her hair and makeup trailer watching a live feed of what's happening on the stage. When It's Scheana's turn for the cameras, Raquel will then head to her trailer.

We're told the reunion hasn't started filming yet, but it's expected to go well into Thursday evening. Our sources tell us Andy Cohen already filmed solo one on one interviews Wednesday with Raquel, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix -- which obviously should be super juicy.

Of course, the extra work to get both costars on the same set comes after Raquel got a temporary restraining order against Scheana after allegedly getting attacked by Scheana in NYC, causing a bruised eye and a cut on her face -- around the same time Tom and Raquel's affair went public.

As for the alleged assault, Scheana's attorney Neama Rahmani tells us, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period."

Play video content 3/22/23 BACKGRID