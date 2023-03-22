'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Arrives in L.A. Day Before Reunion

Play video content MEGA

Raquel Leviss has touched back down in Los Angeles ahead of the big "Vanderpump Rules" reunion ... likely bracing herself to take the scorching heat that is all but certain.

Raquel was at LAX Wednesday, the day before the cameras are set to roll -- she's been in Arizona recently, which is known for its heat, but it's nothing compared to what's in store for her tomorrow.

She doesn't have a lot to say ... no word on whether she's talked with any of her 'VR' peeps. We're guessing producers have told her and the other cast members not to blab ... they're saving it for the reunion.

Raquel shot only 1 scene since the Scandavol broke, and there was a real question on whether she'd even show up for the reunion show, but she just revealed she will be there -- front and center.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Scheana Shay will also be there ... and it's super complicated since Raquel has a restraining order against her, so where they're gonna sit seems a little problematic. We talked to Scheana who wouldn't spill on how it'll be handled.

