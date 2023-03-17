'Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Only Shot One Scene Since Cheating Scandal

"Vanderpump Rules" fans hoping to see behind-the-scenes drama from Raquel Leviss' perspective on the cheating scandal might be disappointed -- so far, she's barely speaking on camera ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... show honchos scrambled to get camera crews together once we broke the news of the split and the drama that followed. They'd already wrapped for this season, but the new goal is to edit the so-called "Scandoval" into later episodes.

While we know Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been filming, including a scene they shot together in the hours after she found out he was cheating with Raquel ... it hasn't been that way with Raquel.

Our sources say she's only filmed one scene since the drama broke, a scene with Tom at her apartment in North Hollywood. Since then she's been staying with family members in hopes things would die down.

TMZ broke the story ... up until this week, Raquel had ignored show producers about attending the reunion episode set to film later this month. However, that recently changed, and our sources say she's become more open to participating in the reunion and telling her side.