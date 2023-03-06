Tom Sandoval Arrives At Raquel Leviss' Apartment Amid Cheating Scandal

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval certainly isn't shying away from spending time with Raquel Leviss despite the fact the two are enshrined in controversy ... making a late-night visit to her home.

Tom was spotted arriving at Raquel's L.A. apartment Saturday night, keeping a low profile in all black as he entered.

Production sources tell TMZ Tom and Raquel were filming scenes together for the Bravo series earlier in the day, so they'd been together -- but the visit at Raquel's wasn't for cameras.

Of course, the visit comes just one day after his split from Ariana, who called it off after learning he cheated on her with Raquel. Our sources said Ariana discovered inappropriate texts on Tom's phone, as well as at least one video.

We're told Tom and Ariana filmed the day news broke about the cheating scandal in an emotionally-charged scene at their home.