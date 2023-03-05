'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Speaks Out Amid Cheating Scandal

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval is speaking out amid his cheating scandal that led to his break-up with longtime girlfriend and castmate Ariana Madix, but he's not apologizing...to her, at least.

Instead, Sandoval only showed sympathy for his friends and family in a statement released Saturday on Instagram after his affair with ‘VR’ crew member Raquel Leviss leaked out and became headline news.

Sandoval said, “Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation."

He continued, "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

What's more, Sandoval and Schwartz co-own LA-based Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge, which has been flooded with terrible reviews ever since the scandal broke, prompting Yelp to pause any more write-ins.

In his IG response, Sandoval said, “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families."

He added that he's a "small part of a much bigger thing and to "direct ur anger towards me and not them," pointing out, "They did nothing wrong.”

Then Sandoval apologized -- not to Madix -- but to his business partners and employees for all the controversy surrounding him. He also promised to take a "step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”

As we reported...Sandoval blew up his nearly 10-year relationship with Madix last week after a series of sexually charged text messages surfaced, revealing his affair with Leviss. We're told Madix read the messages, leading to an ugly confrontation with Sandoval.