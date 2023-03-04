'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Performs First Gig Since Split With Ariana Madix

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval tried his best to stay mum at his first gig since he was seen packing his bags after his breakup with longtime GF Ariana Madix.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman took the stage with his band on Friday night at the City National Grove in Anaheim, CA ... and made a few comments to the crowd during his performance about the split.

"we love her" - tom sandoval says about ariana madix... after an absolutely horrible performance #pumprules pic.twitter.com/6enmjyXuEP — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) March 4, 2023 @blndhairblckhrt

Sandoval takes a sip of his drink after finishing up his new hit single, and you can hear some cheers ... but also others chanting, "Cheater, Cheater" or "Ariana!" from the audience.

In a TikTok video, you hear him respond, "We love her," while at another moment he addressed how most are choosing Ariana's side saying, -- "Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?" according to Us Weekly.

The show comes just hours after TMZ broke the story of Tom and Ariana calling it quits after she discovered texts on his phone Wednesday night between Tom and costar Raquel Leviss. The messages and video were described as "sexual in nature" leading Ariana to confront him about his alleged cheating.