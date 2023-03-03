Tom Sandoval Spotted Leaving Home with Suitcases After Split with Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval is on the move after splitting with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix ... packing his bags and leaving the estranged couple's home.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was spotted loading multiple suitcases into a vehicle Friday, as news of his breakup, first reported by TMZ, hit the web. Tom certainly wasn't smiling as he left the place he and Ariana have called home for years.

Tom, joined by a friend, also made a pitstop at a gas station after leaving the home ... grabbing a couple drinks and a snack before hitting the road again.

It's unclear if he's leaving the home for good, or where he's headed, but we should mention his band has a show Friday night in Anaheim, so it's possible he was leaving for that.

TMZ broke the story, Tom and Ariana came face-to-face Friday morning to shoot an emotional scene for "Vanderpump Rules" to discuss the cheating and their split.

As we told you, Ariana and Tom split after she discovered he'd been cheating with their costar Raquel Leviss.