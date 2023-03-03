Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tom Sandoval Spotted Leaving Home with Suitcases After Split with Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Packs His Bags ... After Split with Ariana

3/3/2023 4:20 PM PT
Tom Sandoval Packs Bags After Cheating Allegations
Backgrid

Tom Sandoval is on the move after splitting with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix ... packing his bags and leaving the estranged couple's home.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was spotted loading multiple suitcases into a vehicle Friday, as news of his breakup, first reported by TMZ, hit the web. Tom certainly wasn't smiling as he left the place he and Ariana have called home for years.

Backgrid

Tom, joined by a friend, also made a pitstop at a gas station after leaving the home ... grabbing a couple drinks and a snack before hitting the road again.

Backgrid

It's unclear if he's leaving the home for good, or where he's headed, but we should mention his band has a show Friday night in Anaheim, so it's possible he was leaving for that.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together
TMZ broke the story, Tom and Ariana came face-to-face Friday morning to shoot an emotional scene for "Vanderpump Rules" to discuss the cheating and their split.

As we told you, Ariana and Tom split after she discovered he'd been cheating with their costar Raquel Leviss.

ariana madix
Getty

The split is a drastically different scenario than what was seen Wednesday night, when Ariana came to support Tom and his band at their show in L.A.

