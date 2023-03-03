'Vanderpump' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film Scene About Cheating, Split

"Vanderpump Rules" producers are wasting no time in documenting the split and fallout between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix after he cheated on her with a costar ... already getting the two in front of show cameras.

Our 'VPR' sources say both Tom and Ariana got together at their home Friday morning to talk about the end of their relationship. We're told cameras were rolling through the whole thing, and it was, at times, an emotionally charged situation.

The goal, our sources say, is to work the content into season 10 of 'Vanderpump' -- it's already airing episodes weekly -- but producers think they can get segments edited and pushed out before the end of the season.

TMZ broke the story, Ariana called it quits with Tom after discovering he'd been cheating with their costar, Raquel Leviss.

Interestingly enough, Ariana was out supporting Tom as recently as Wednesday night when he and his band performed and released a new single.