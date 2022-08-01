'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Play Out Divorce Drama on Camera

Play video content TMZ.com

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are putting their divorce drama on camera.

The reality show is back in production for the upcoming 10th season and Katie and Tom's split appears to be taking center stage ... because 'VPR' cameras are capturing some tense interactions between the exes.

We're told the former couple has filmed multiple one-on-one scenes in the last month since calling off their 12-year relationship, including a confrontation about Tom talking to another woman.

As you see in the clip obtained by TMZ, Katie and Tom were at Schwartz and Sandy's -- the bar owned by Tom and his best friend/costar Tom Sandoval. K&T were seated at a table in the crowded bar 2 weeks ago, and emotions were running super hot.

Now check out the pic from last Tuesday ... folks at the same bar saw Katie confronting Tom on camera ... confronting him about flirting with another woman. We're told the confrontation ended with Katie leaving the joint.