'Vanderpump' Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Sell Home After Divorce

'Vanderpump' stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are seriously close to unloading a major asset they shared in marriage ... finding a buyer for their home after filing for divorce.

Tom and Katie accepted an offer Tuesday for $2.595 million ... the sale hasn't been finalized just yet, but is almost certain to go through. The home was first listed last month for $2.75M, but the price was later slashed by about $150k.

As far as the house itself, the new buyer will be able to take advantage of all the cool features ... including a gorgeous outdoor pool, patio and backyard spa. It's got 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and about 3,500 sq ft of living space.

As we reported, Katie filed for divorce from Tom about 4 months ago. Since then, they've been open about going their separate ways, which included getting rid of the house, as both felt it would be too much to maintain solo both physically and financially.

At one point, Katie got Instagram to tell her fans just how hard it was to let go of the property, writing, "I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral."