'VPR's Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Back Together Days After Divorce Split

But Don't Get Your Hopes Up

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were back together just days after they told the world they split, but judging from their encounter, a reconciliation doesn't seem likely.

Katie and Tom hit up Mister O's Saturday in the San Fernando Valley -- Studio City to be specific. They were tucked away in a back corner on the outside patio and ordered drinks.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... they seemed disinterested in each other, constantly looking down and examining their cellphones.

The eyewitness says there was zero evidence of affection ... they talked, but that was about it. They were there a fairly long time.

Katie and Tom announced their split this past Tuesday, ending their 12-year relationship. They got married on the Bravo show back in 2016. Turns out the TV wedding wasn't legit, so they hopped on a flight to Vegas 3 years later and tied the knot.

They had a pretty explosive relationship, with speed bumps that included cheating, raging texts ... stuff like that.