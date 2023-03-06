'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval's Band Offered Big Money To Stream On Porn Site

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal is worth six figures to a site pushing adult content ... he's got a live streaming offer on the table, and a possible way to avoid some potential nastiness on his band's upcoming tour.

CamSoda is making an offer they hope Tom and his band can't refuse ... $540,000 to stream 12 concerts live on their site, instead of taking his show on the road and playing in front of an audience.

Tom's Enemy No. 1 in the Bravo realm now that he's destroyed a nearly 10-year relationship with longtime girlfriend and castmate Ariana Madix by cheating on her with fellow 'VR' cast member Raquel Leviss ... and CamSoda thinks Tom's going to catch tons of flak if his band plays before a live crowd, so they're offering him a way out.

Tom's band, the aptly named Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, is scheduled to play 12 shows across the country from April through June, and CamSoda is trying to convince him to scrap the shows and live steam instead, warning him it may not be safe to play in front of a live audience.

CamSoda's vice president, Daryn Parker, fired off an offer letter to Tom, pitching the $540k live stream deal as a way to save the band from potential "Justice for Ariana" chants and tomato throwing.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, CamSoda tells Tom, "livestreaming your tour from a safe place would make the most sense" ... and they're offering the band $45k per show to pull the plug on the tour and go virtual.

Of course, CamSoda is still CamSoda, and the adult live streaming porn site adds ... "You can dress in your outfits, show some skin, and even tell your side of the story if you'd like."