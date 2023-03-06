'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Comforted By Friend Amid Tom Sandoval Split

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is leaning on her friends in the wake of finding out Tom Sandoval cheated on her with one of their costars.

Ariana was spotted talking to and hugging it out with a friend Monday in LA. -- remember, she's been filming for the show in the middle of all of this -- so it's probably taking its toll.

TMZ broke the story ... Ariana called it quits with Tom last week, after she found out he was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss. Our sources said Ariana discovered inappropriate texts and at least one video of Leviss on Tom's phone.

After finding out about the split, we're told producers sprung into action, getting cameras together to document the fallout.

Tom issued an apology over the weekend, where he apologized to his friends, family and coworkers but never once mentioned Ariana ... bringing himself even more criticism.