Raquel Leviss Issues Apology Over Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss is following in Tom Sandoval's footsteps by issuing her own apology over their affair -- and she, too, made sure to specifically mention her ex-friend Ariana Madix.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star says, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

In her statement, first issued to ET, RL adds that she's been speaking to a counselor and has realized she exhibits patterns of "codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved." She goes on to say she's sought emotional validation through intimate connections throughout her life -- oftentimes at the expense of others ... and she's taking steps to make "healthier choices" now.

Raquel also says ... "Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated."

She wraps things up by explaining she's started the path to healing and betterment, and mentions she doesn't expect forgiveness or sympathy at this point.