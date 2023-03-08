Tom Sandoval Finally Apologizes to Ariana Madix for Affair with Raquel

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval has finally issued an apology to Ariana Madix nearly a week after he blew up their 10-year relationship over an affair he had with castmate Raquel Leviss.

Tom took to Instagram Tuesday night and directly addressed Ariana -- something he didn't do the first time he apologized for his romance with Raquel.

He wrote, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Tom continued, "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana."

He also went down memory lane, discussing the love he had for Ariana over the years, particularly behind the cameras of "Vanderpump Rules." He continues, "Some of our best times together were never filmed," adding, "The same goes for some of our biggest struggles."

Tom also said he was "beyond sad" for hurting so many people and acting in a way that doesn't reflect who he really is. He ended with this, "I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

Hours before issuing his second apology, Tom was spotted heading inside an L.A. building that houses many psychotherapy offices, apparently to talk things out with a shrink. His therapy sesh seemingly worked because he corrected his first apology in which he said sorry to everyone except Ariana.

As you know, Ariana found out about Tom's affair after reading his sexually explicit text messages with Raquel. Ariana then confronted Tom and the situation turned ugly, bringing their longtime relationship to a screeching halt.