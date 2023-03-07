Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Seeks Protection from Scheana Shay

3/7/2023 6:15 PM PT
More "Vanderpump Rules" cast drama, and this time it's Raquel Leviss seeking court-ordered protection from Scheana Shay.

Raquel, whose affair with fellow 'VR' star Tom Sandoval was recently revealed, beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for a restraining order against Scheana ... according to online records.

It's interesting ... the filing comes in the wake of reports Scheana allegedly got violent with Raquel over her and Tom's cheating scandal. We can't yet confirm, though, that rumor -- and that's all it is at this point -- is behind Raquel's request for the restraining order.

For those who don't watch the reality show ... Scheana is best friends with Ariana Madix, who was in a relationship with Tom for 10 years until they split last week ... after Ariana discovered Tom and Raquel had been seeing each other behind her back.

It's unclear right now if a judge granted Raquel's request, or even what she's specifically alleging Scheana did to her.

Story developing ...

