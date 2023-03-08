More Proof Raquel Leviss Was Hanging Out with Tom Sandoval for Months

Play video content TMZ.com

Raquel Leviss was cozying up with Tom Sandoval months before their affair was exposed -- and some of her appearances are on video ... which we now have.

TMZ has obtained footage from two different outings where Tom and Raquel are in the same vicinity ... without their other "Vanderpump Rules" cast members around. The first clip shows her coming to one of his shows with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, when they performed near Sacramento this past November ... a gig Raquel just so happened to be at in the flesh.

Check it out ... you can see her clear as day hanging out with pals as she watched Tom and co. do their thing. Of course, this is nowhere near her home base of Los Angeles. We're also told RL was there with friends not associated with 'Vanderpump' ... a sign that she'd gone out of her way to be up there and support him, which is telling in hindsight.

There's another clip of Raquel at Tom's restaurant TomTom in West Hollywood from early February ... where she again went with folks not affiliated with her or Tom's show. It's yet another sign that something was going on for a while.

Remember, we'd already been told Ariana Madix recently became aware of infidelity between Tom and Raquel dating back months -- since the summertime, in fact -- and this latest evidence seems to confirm that. As it turns out, the proof was in plain view for a while.