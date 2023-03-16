'Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Not Yet Committed to Show's Reunion

"Vanderpump Rules" fans are salivating at the thought of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss all coming face-to-face for the show's reunion ... but TMZ has learned Raquel has major reservations about joining.

Sources close to production tell us Raquel iced out 'VR' honchos most of last week, and was telling people close to her she had no plans of participating in the reunion taping ... in-person or remotely.

However, we're told things started warming this week, and she's started talks with producers about appearing ... and doing so in person, no less.

Of course, there is one small hurdle -- Raquel currently has a restraining order against fellow cast member Scheana Shay, but we're told the network is willing to work that out to ensure everything happens without violating the order.

Obviously, having Raquel at the reunion would be much more than a small victory for Bravo ... it's the whole ball game as her presence is what fans are dying to see. It'll be interesting if they're forced to push Shay out to ensure Raquel's on board.

TMZ broke the story ... Raquel accused Scheana of punching her after finding out she and Tom cheated on Ariana. Raquel's temporary restraining order is good until at least the end of the month when the case will be heard in court.

Scheana's attorney, Neama Rahmani, told us, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel (Raquel), period."

As for Ariana, she recently landed back in L.A. with a friend after they attended a wedding down in Mexico. We know she's shot at least one scene with Tom since we broke the news of the split.