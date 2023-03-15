Katie Maloney Blasts Raquel Leviss For Affair With Tom Sandoval

Play video content Give Them LaLa

"Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney is CLEARLY taking Ariana Madix's side in all the Scandoval drama ... she's dragging Raquel Leviss for having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

Katie let Raquel have it on Wednesday's episode of Lala Kent's podcast, "Give Them Lala" -- saying she can "confidently say "f*** you" to her costar for what she did to Ariana.

They talk about having treated Raquel with respect -- something Raquel never appreciated -- and now they're reveling in the fact Raquel is getting what she deserved all along.

Katie -- who co-created the sandwich shop, Something About Her, with Ariana -- was once married to Tom's business partner, Tom Schwartz. TMZ broke the story ... the 2 got divorced last year, with her claiming he never really respected her.