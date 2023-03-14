Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Narcissist' Amid Raquel Leviss Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Lala Kent isn't mincing words on the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ... dishing out some choice insults at 'em, and even giving predictions on the reunion.

We got the "Vanderpump Rules" star Monday in L.A., where we asked her thoughts on the latest in the saga -- namely, what she made of Tom Schwartz finally breaking his silence, and what she's expecting when the whole cast sits down for a postmortem on this past season.

Let's just say ... LK did NOT hold back on anything here, including descriptions for both Tom and Raq. For instance, she labels one a "narcissist" and another a "bottom-feeder" -- you can watch for yourself to see whom she considers which.

When it comes to the reunion -- where all this drama will undoubtedly be addressed one way or another -- Lala has some thoughts on how it should be staged. In her mind, a WWE deathmatch environment might not be the worst idea ... that's how contentious things are.

Lala suggests Tom and Raquel may be together, even now, and could well show up as a couple. According to her, much of the 'VR' cast is in the dark on where things stand.

Finally ... LK talks Tom Schwartz -- Sandoval's business partner, who's also taken some heat for allegedly knowing about the affair for a little while now, but staying silent regardless. Lala makes no bones about how she thinks he should've handled it ... on the up and up.

If you can't tell, Lala is clearly team Ariana ... who, BTW, is looking well down in Mexico. She was photographed over the weekend at a friend's wedding ... and was nothing but smiles and dance moves despite everything she's going through.

If things unfold the way Lala believes they might come reunion time ... she'll get her chance to set Tom straight -- and maybe even Raq too.