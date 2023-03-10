Kristen Doute Blasts Tom Schwartz Silence Amid Tom Sandoval's Affair

Play video content Scheananigans With Scheana Shay/Dear Media

Kristen Doute, one of Tom Sandoval's exes, is absolutely DRAGGING Tom Schwartz in the midst of her ex-beau's affair with Raquel Leviss ... saying the guy's silence is speaking volumes about who he is as a person.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star didn't hold back on Friday's episode of Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast ... calling Schwartz a "f***ing p****" for not speaking out publicly about how he feels regarding the so-called "Scandoval."

She tells Scheana and Lala Kent that Schwartz has been texting her behind the scenes, allegedly claiming he's not cool with what went down ... but adds his lack of actions is what's messed up. For what it's worth, Lala seconds that emotion.

For those unaware, Kristen and Sandoval were quite the item way back in the day, before he moved on to Ariana Madix -- but their relationship went south when they both cheated on each other. Go figure.

Tom shared a kiss with Ariana, while Kristen slept with Tom's BFF, Jax Taylor, twice.

BTW, Kristen's one of many supporting Ariana during this mess, and she made sure everyone knows it by posting about her love for her pal.