'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Not Accepting Tom Sandoval's Affair Apologies

Ariana Madix isn't in the mood for her ex-bf Tom Sandoval's apologies for his affair with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" castmate Raquel Leviss ... because she's still steaming mad.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ariana's nowhere close to being able to process Tom's explanations and mea culpas, and she has no interest in speaking about it with him right now.

Instead, we're told Ariana's mood's been more like "screw you" ever since finding out her boyfriend of nine years was cheating on her with Raquel ... who AM used to consider a close friend.

As we reported, it took Tom a week to apologize to Ariana for the affair, fessing up to his mistakes and saying he was too selfish.

So far, it's fallen on deaf ears ... our sources say Ariana's down in Mexico for a friend's wedding, which was planned before the scandal rocked her world. Sounds like divine timing.

BTW, Tom was invited to the wedding too, but had bowed out due to a prior engagement ... again, a decision made before the cheating came to light.

We're told Ariana knows she's going to have to sit down with Tom and hash things out at some point -- they do have a house together -- but that's simply not a priority for her right now.