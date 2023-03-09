Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out About Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair

Play video content Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump has some big decisions to make about Tom Sandoval and her restaurant empire -- in light of his Raquel Leviss affair -- and she says their public apologies aren't enough to make things right.

The "Vanderpump Rules" boss lady shared her thoughts on "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday night, telling Andy Cohen ... Tom's second public apology to Ariana Madix didn't even seem like something he wanted to do.

She isn't fond of Raquel's mea culpa, either ... and, for LV's money, a situation this messy requires a proper sit-down and discussion -- she says that's the only way things can get back on track.

She also tells Andy about her thoughts on future business ventures, now that the backlash on Tom and Raquel is in full swing -- and you gotta see her take on Scheana Shay allegedly punching Raquel last week.

Lisa's not necessarily advocating violence ... but, she fully understands!

