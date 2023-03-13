Tom Sandoval's Restaurants Overrun With Negative Yelp Reviews Over Cheating Scandal

Two L.A. restaurants connected to Tom Sandoval have seen brutal reviews in the wake of his scandal ... it's gotten so bad, Yelp's put the kibosh on the whole thing.

The negative comments target TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's -- both co-owned by Tom Schwartz and Sandoval -- with all the gnarly reviews coming after Tom's affair with 'VPR' costar Raquel Leviss went public.

One reviewer shared a pic of a Raquel-inspired cockroach they claim they "found" while dining -- dragging Raquel's looks and Tom's band, which the reviewer says sounds like "Freddy Krueger scratching on a chalkboard."

Critics also talk about patronizing a different eatery -- Something About Her -- AKA Ariana Madix's sandwich shop.

And there's this ... "TomTom's a place for pigs and homewreckers."

It didn't get much better over at Schwartz & Sandy's ... with some again calling out the "cheaters" and saying Tom should live in a cave.

Yelp had to pull the plug on reviews for both restaurants ... telling users there's been an influx of reviews because of public attention, so the site hit the pause button while staffers determine if these are real customer experiences.