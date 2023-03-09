'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Slams Raquel Leviss as a Liar, Denies Punch

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay isn't holding back on Raquel Leviss after she accused her of punching and injuring her ... calling Leviss a "liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her."

Scheana's attorney, Neama Rahmani, sent out the blistering statement Thursday, telling us, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period."

TMZ broke the story, Raquel was granted a restraining order against Scheana earlier this week, accusing Scheana of punching her in the head, leading to injuries around her eye.

Rahmani addressed the photos Raquel included in her court filing of the alleged injuries, saying, "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

As for what led to the alleged attack, Raquel says Scheana lashed out after the 'VPR' cast learned Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel. The judge granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing later this month.

Rahmani continues, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."