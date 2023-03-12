Ariana Madix All Smiles for Friend's Mexican Wedding Amid Cheating Scandal

Play video content BACKGRID

Ariana Madix doesn't seem to have a care in the world amid the cheating scandal that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have thrust her in ... just take a look at these pictures!

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was down in Mexico this weekend for a friend's wedding, and based on what we're seeing here ... she couldn't be happier among the guests and locals ... showing nothing but smiles and dance moves that certainly telegraph she's in good spirits.

AM is also dressed to the nines and looking great as well ... seems she's been able to keep her mind off the drama back home with a little vacay south of the border. Good for her!

Of course, things are still pretty restless here in L.A. ... especially for Tom and his orbit of friends -- including his biz partner, Tom Schwartz, who says their restaurant ventures have suffered a bit amid this whole mess. There's a lot of backlash aimed at the Toms right now.

As we reported ... Tom has apologized for the affair a couple different times now, as has Raquel. Despite this, we've been told Ariana isn't accepting his mea culpa -- and that, for now, there's no chance of reconciliation.

Lisa Vanderpump herself has said their sorrys won't cut it, and suggests a proper sitdown interview might be the best way to clear the air. And yes, camps have been forming within the show's walls, with different cast members doing a lot of finger pointing through it all.

Time will tell how this all shakes out once the dust settles ... but at the moment, it sure looks like Ariana is single and ready to mingle. She seems pretty radiant in these shots.

In the meantime ... Tom, Raquel and everyone else will just have to weather the storm here in Tinseltown, figuratively and literally. The weather's been pretty crap lately.