Ariana Madix at LAX with Friend, Back in America After Mexico Wedding

Ariana Madix is back in L.A. after a weekend of cutting loose in Mexico ... and she's super tight with a male friend, but we're told it's not what you think.

AM was at LAX Monday with the guy who was her plus 1 for the wedding she attended in Oaxaca, Mexico -- and they seem to be getting along well with each other, hugging quite a bit while waiting for their ride.

However, a source close to Ariana tells TMZ ... the man she traveled out of the country with is just one of her best friends. No rebound here, folks.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom Sandoval was invited to the wedding too, but couldn't go due to a prior commitment -- and his decision was made before his cheating came to light. With Tom out, it seems her BFF stepped in to take his place.

FYI -- Ariana was looking as happy as she could be over the weekend in Mexico ... dancin' up a storm and giving off tons of good energy.