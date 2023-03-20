'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to Die

"Vanderpump Rules" is giving us a taste of all the drama between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix with new footage -- and it's just as explosive as you might think -- with Ariana telling Tom he'd be better off dead.

Bravo dropped the trailer for season 10's mid-season episodes ... with the focus clearly shifting onto Tom, Ariana, and Raquel Leviss. Scheana Shay refers to Raquel as the new homewrecker -- something Raquel laughs off -- before showing how everyone else reacts to the affair.

Tom also tells Ariana he wishes they'd both tried harder in their relationship, but it's clear Ariana isn't wasting her emotions on him. There's even a brief look at Tom shedding some tears ... and it all ends with Ariana saying she wants him to die -- yikes.

It's obviously going to be a whirlwind of emotions when the show returns -- as we reported, sources close to production told us the show's higher-ups scrambled to document the drama that followed Tom and Ariana's split ... while they already wrapped the season prior, the new goal was to edit the scandal into the later episodes.

Our sources told us Raquel only shot one scene since the pickup, though ... with Tom at her NoHo apartment.

