'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Throws Shade At Raquel Leviss, Denies Knowing Her

Ariana Madix Raquel??? Doesn't Ring A Bell 🤔 ...

3/21/2023 3:47 PM PT
NEVER HEARD OF HER
Ariana Madix seems to have moved on from all things Raquel Leviss, and instead is pretending to have wiped her from memory with a pretty major burn.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was leaving Starbucks with her pal Logan in Studio City Tuesday ... and she was asked how she's feeling about the upcoming reunion. Clearly, Ariana's not thrilled about what's gone down, and her response reflects that pretty bluntly.

She's also asked if Raquel's hit her up yet with a personal apology for everything that's happened ... check out Ariana's ice-cold response.

Obviously things are nowhere near fixed -- you'll recall, the trailer for season 10's mid-season episodes showed just how explosive the "Scandoval" drama really is amongst the group. As we reported, the team at Bravo scrambled to capture the turmoil soon after Ariana dumped Tom.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together
She gets pretty rough with Tom in the teaser, too ... telling him she wants him to die. We're told the reunion is set to film sometime this week, but it's unclear if Raquel will be present -- but she likely will be a hot topic regardless.

Old news is old news!
