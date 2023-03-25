'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Grab Dinner After Reunion Show

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss may have a ton of new enemies, but they're clearly not letting outside noise hinder their support for one another ... because they went out for dinner together after filming the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.

The reality TV stars hit up The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood late Thursday night, capping off a very tense day on set. We're told no one else was there from the cast.

Folks who were there tell us Tom and Raquel arrived at the famous restaurant around 10 PM, grabbing a booth together and ordering a bottle of wine, oysters and some entrées.

It sounds like the reunion show was a big topic of conversation at dinner ... at one point we're told Raquel was overheard saying, "I can't believe she said that."

Tom and Raquel didn't engage in any PDA ... though they were sitting very close to one another in their booth and looking very much like a couple.

As we reported, Tom and Raquel had a serious heart-to-heart convo outside the studio during Thursday's reunion taping ... going through a range of emotions as cameras rolled.

