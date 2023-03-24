Ariana Madix's Vibrator Giveaway Results In Huge Spike For Sex Toy Company

Ariana Madix is giving the sex toy company she recently cut a deal with something to scream about ... because we're told there's been a MASSIVE turnout in sign-ups for her big giveaway collab since she dropped the news.

A spokesperson for the adult-themed shop, Bellesa Boutique, tells TMZ ... in less than 24 hours since the "Vanderpump Rules" star announced her vibrator giveaway, the site's had tens of thousands of sign-ups!!!

Ariana Madix is selling vibrators on instagram and I am prepared to buy 100 if it makes her rich — matt (@maliciousgayman) March 23, 2023 @maliciousgayman

We're told Bellesa's already given away 400 free vibrators as part of the collab, and the team's expecting to cross the 1K mark. The giveaway has most people walkin' away with a gift card that ranges from $30 to $75, with only a small number winning the free toy.

Twitter's been loving every minute of this perfectly timed collab -- and Bellesa even jumped in on the fun with a hilarious meme about those "wronged by a Tom."

As we reported, Ariana made the giveaway announcement Thursday, saying you "gotta change up your vibe" sometimes -- cleverly referencing her breakup with Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.