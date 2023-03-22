Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Cuts Deal With Sex Toy Company After Scandoval

'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix I've Got a Vibrator Now ... Who Needs Tom?!?

3/22/2023 4:00 PM PT
Ariana Madix
"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix knows how to keep herself satisfied following a messy split from her boyfriend ... because she signed a deal with a sex toy company.

Ariana made the announcement Thursday with a social media post, telling fans they can get a free vibrator by signing up for her giveaway.

The reality TV star is partnering with Bellesa Boutique ... and she says she's changing up her vibe following her breakup with Tom Sandoval.

As you know ... Ariana and Tom were together for a decade, until she recently found out he had been cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

We haven't seen Ariana move on with any new romantic partners ... and with her new deal, she doesn't need to rush out to find a man for sex.

Boyfriends, who needs 'em ... vibrators don't cheat!!!

