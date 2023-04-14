Raquel Leviss in Mental Health Facility After Tom Sandoval Affair Exposed

Raquel Leviss is reportedly getting treatment at a mental health facility on the heels of her affair with Tom Sandoval going public.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star recently checked herself in, according to ET ... which is reporting Raquel made the decision with her family to seek treatment. What's interesting is ... she reportedly made that decision before the so-called "Scandoval" became a thing.

The source claims she had planned to start the treatment before the reunion taping last month, but decided to officially wrap up the season before going. It's unclear what kind of treatment she's getting, but a rep for Raquel says it has nothing to do with substance abuse.

TMZ broke the story ... Raquel and Tom were together behind Ariana Madix's back for quite some time, but it all came to the surface last month when Ariana found sexual texts exchanged between the duo.

Since then Tom and Raquel have been dragged through the mud, in public, and at the taping for the 'VR' reunion ... and as we reported, things were so tense things almost got physical between some cast members.