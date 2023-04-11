Raquel Leviss Visited Tom Sandoval In His Hometown, Family Didn't Want To Meet Her

Before the world even knew Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were a thing, he was comfortable enough to bring her home -- making the bold decision to bring her around his friends and family -- an offer his loved ones shut down ... TMZ has learned.

Check out the photo, obtained by TMZ, showing Tom and Raquel posing in front of the Apotheosis of Saint Louis in his hometown on December 28. We're told the two spent time together there ... Tom even brought her to hang out with some of his closest friends.

Our sources say Tom's family knew Raquel was with him in town, but had no interest in meeting her. We're told they thought it was inappropriate for him to bring another girl home while he was still with Ariana -- and they didn't support his seemingly new, secret relationship with Raquel.

As for his friends, our sources say Tom told them he was trying to break things off with Ariana right before the trip, and they were going to therapy together.

After the hometown visit, the two drove to Chicago for one of Tom's shows, but Raquel didn't attend out of fear she'd get recognized.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom and Raquel have continued to be an item even after the two were both roasted on the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion show. In fact, they grabbed dinner together at Musso and Frank Grill just hours after taping wrapped.