Ariana Madix Cashing in on 'Scandoval,' Possibly Making $200K Per Deal

Ariana Madix is making bank off the heartbreak of her ex-bf Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal -- potentially pulling in a strong 6-figures for each brand deal she inks, according to one expert!

Branding expert, Bernt Ullmann, tells TMZ ... The "Vanderpump Rules" star was probably making roughly $15k to $30k for each brand deal before the explosive cheating scandal came to light -- but he says those numbers have drastically changed now.

The fact that she's the victim of the "Scandoval," instantly makes her a fan favorite, and means her asking price instantly goes way up, too.

Ullman says it's highly likely she's making at least $75k per deal with the well-known brand partnerships -- but adds that number could be $200k ... based on all the media buzz, Bravo's record-setting ratings, and Ariana's skyrocketing social media impressions.

We know Ariana's already done partnerships with many different brands -- including Bloomingdales, UberOne, BIC razors, and MyJoyBurst Cocktails -- since it was revealed Tom blew up their 10-year relationship by cheating on her with their costar Raquel Leviss.

You'll recall, Ariana also recently teamed up with Raising Cane's to promote viewership for part one of the 'VPR' reunion.

On Monday, she pretended to move out of the home she still shares with Tom, but that too, wound up being a sponsored gig with financial services company SoFi.

Clever fake-out, for sure.

Ullmann says as nice as the brand deals are, Ariana should also be thinking long-term -- suggesting if she builds her own brand she can generate revenue and rack up her own assets to sell or license later down the line.