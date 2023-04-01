Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Still Living Under Same Roof Despite Affair

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are living under the same roof ... despite the fact everyone knows they broke up after she found out Tom cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Tom and Ariana are continuing to live in their Valley Village home when they're in town, though they're no longer sleeping in the same room obviously.

It's not going to be an easy split ... Tom and Ariana each own 50 percent of the home, according to property records, and we're told they have not sat down to talk about what they'll do with it.

It's kinda cringeworthy ... they are sometimes still in the house at the same time. With the palpable anger, it's gotta be rough.

While it sounds like a pretty awkward setup, Tom and Ariana aren't always in town at the same time ... our sources say she's up in Seattle filming a Lifetime movie for the next few days ... and we first reported, Tom took a Southwest flight home this week to visit family in St. Louis.

The home is 4,453 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms ... so there's enough space to create a buffer zone of sorts. Think "The War of the Roses."

Raquel stopped by the pad this week ... but we were told she didn't spend the night and was just saying bye to Tom before he took off for his hometown. Kinda weird, right?