'Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Hanging at Tom Sandoval and Ariana's Home

Raquel Leviss is still spending quality time with Tom Sandoval, and they're cozy enough to be hanging together in the very home where Tom lived with Ariana Madix for years.

The "Vanderpump Rules" villainess -- to most fans -- was outside Tom and Ariana's place tossing an overnight bag into the trunk of her car Wednesday around 4 PM.

Here's the thing ... Raquel was wearing some very comfy clothes and slides as she made her exit. As for Tom's location, well he was getting outta town altogether just a few hours later.

Sandoval was spotted at LAX around 7 PM, catching a Southwest flight to his hometown of St. Louis. He was flying solo, so apparently, he's not ready to bring Raquel home to meet the fam.

However, the fact he and Raquel are close enough to kick it where he lives with his ex is pretty telling about how close they remain, now that the 'Scandoval' dust has settling.

As we reported, Raquel was a no-show in court Wednesday for the hearing over her restraining order against Scheana Shay. She'd alleged Scheana attacked her over the affair ... but since she skipped court, the restraining order was dismissed.