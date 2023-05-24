'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Works Raising Cane's Drive-Thru Ahead of Reunion

Ariana Madix has been serving up plenty of revenge lately ... and now she's serving up chicken and fries thanks to a gig with Raising Cane's!!!

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was all decked out in Cane's work attire Wednesday during her hour-long shift. She was super upbeat as she greeted customers from the drive-thru window and handed out chicken fingers, fries, slaw, toast and of course, the company's special sauce.

Play video content BACKGRID

The customers seemed equally as excited to get their food from the reality star ... snapping pics and videos, even offering her words of encouragement.

Play video content Call Her Daddy / Spotify

As you know, Ariana's become a fan favorite ever since her explosive breakup with Tom Sandoval. Remember, he blew up their 10-year relationship by cheating on her with their costar Raquel Leviss ... and more and more details have been aired out of just how nasty things got.

Since all the fallout, Ariana has been picking up gigs left and right. You'll recall, she recently made it seem like she was moving out of their shared home, but it wound up being another brand deal.