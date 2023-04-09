Ariana Madix to Join 'Dancing with the Stars:' REPORT

Ariana Madix is using her new-found super fame to expand her brand ... apparently joining "Dancing with the Stars" in Sept., according to a new report.

"ABC is in late stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join ‘DWTS’ this fall" ... a show insider told Page 6.

It's a bit complicated, since "Vanderpump Rules" is on Bravo-- owned by NBC -- and "DWTS" is on ABC, but these things get worked out all the time.

It's an interesting move .... "DWTS" won't air until September, and the highly-anticipated reunion "VPR" show will air months before. But ABC clearly thinks the Scandavol has legs.

Ariana has reached the status of a heroine, at least among her fellow cast. This is a huge opportunity for her ... going from bartender to, as she hopes, actress. 'DWTS' could be a gateway to her goal.