'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Looks, Ariana Madix Rocks Her Revenge Dress
'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek At Reunion Outfits ... Ariana in Revenge Red, Tom Stayin' Casual
4/3/2023 12:58 PM PT
The "Vanderpump Rules" tell-all reunion is gettin' closer every day, and Bravo just dropped the first looks at the cast's wardrobe choices -- and Ariana Madix isn't just seeing red, she's wearing the hell out of it!!!
The reality stars look fierce in the new pics, with Ariana taking center stage as she flaunts a lot of skin in her red revenge dress. She's also got a healthy amount of bling on her fingers, too.
Raquel Leviss' look is a lot tamer, relatively speaking, as she's rockin' a mint green outfit along with a look of deep concern. Tom Sandoval, at the top of this love triangle, went with a classic suit sans tie.
Bravo showed off everyone else's 'fits, too -- Scheana Shay looks great in a sparkly dress, Tom Schwartz is all smiles in his blue corduroy, Lala Kent stepped out in a leopard-print piece, and Lisa Vanderpump rightfully wore ALL the diamonds with her black dress.
As we reported, Tom and Raquel were spotted having a serious heart-to-heart on reunion day ... unclear what they were chatting about, but you know all the drama surrounding them must've been on their minds.
No word on a specific air date for the reunion, only that it'll be in late spring -- but we're on the edge of our seats, waiting for it all to unfold.