'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Looks, Ariana Madix Rocks Her Revenge Dress

The "Vanderpump Rules" tell-all reunion is gettin' closer every day, and Bravo just dropped the first looks at the cast's wardrobe choices -- and Ariana Madix isn't just seeing red, she's wearing the hell out of it!!!

The reality stars look fierce in the new pics, with Ariana taking center stage as she flaunts a lot of skin in her red revenge dress. She's also got a healthy amount of bling on her fingers, too.

Raquel Leviss' look is a lot tamer, relatively speaking, as she's rockin' a mint green outfit along with a look of deep concern. Tom Sandoval, at the top of this love triangle, went with a classic suit sans tie.

Bravo showed off everyone else's 'fits, too -- Scheana Shay looks great in a sparkly dress, Tom Schwartz is all smiles in his blue corduroy, Lala Kent stepped out in a leopard-print piece, and Lisa Vanderpump rightfully wore ALL the diamonds with her black dress.

Play video content 3/23/23 BACKGRID

As we reported, Tom and Raquel were spotted having a serious heart-to-heart on reunion day ... unclear what they were chatting about, but you know all the drama surrounding them must've been on their minds.