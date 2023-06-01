Tom Sandoval Rips 'VPR' Producer, Demands Private Convo with Raquel Leviss

Play video content Bravo

Tom Sandoval couldn't contain his anger during the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, even offstage ... losing his cool when producers blocked him from chatting with Raquel Leviss off camera.

During Part 2 of the 'VPR' reunion, Tom goes off on producer Patrick McDonald, demanding he gets a break to have a private convo with Raquel. He says, "I want to talk to her, like, I don't want a camera in my f**king goddamn face. You're not understanding."

The producer tells him he's able to take a lunch, alone, but says the cameras have to be rolling if any castmates are gathered or talking to each other ... which seems to only upset Tom even more, as he stormed around and yelled, "I'm done filming. I need a break from filming."

TS wasn't taking no for an answer -- he continuously pushed for alone time and threatened to take off his mic.

He angrily added, "I don’t feel relaxed, she doesn’t either. We have to watch what we f**king say. Like, I don't want that!"

It's interesting ... minutes prior to the meltdown, Tom had a one-on-one, on-camera conversation with Raquel, who watched Part 1 and 2 of the reunion from her trailer ... chatting about their cheating scandal and how things played out so far with his ex Ariana and the entire cast.

So ya gotta wonder, what TS might want to say to Raquel that he couldn't say with cameras rolling or other folks around.