Tom Sandoval Raked Over the Coals During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

The "Vandperpump Rules" reunion wound up as expected for Tom Sandoval ... he was turned into a human piñata by fellow cast members angry over his affair with Raquel Leviss, which, as everyone knows, destroyed his longtime relationship with Ariana Madix.

Part 1 of Season 10's reunion kicked off Wednesday night as Bravo host Andy Cohen sat down to hash it all out with the entire cast of 'VPR' -- Tom, Ariana, Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

Interestingly, Raquel was squirreled away in a private room watching from a TV monitor because, at the time the reunion was shot, she had a restraining order against Scheana, who allegedly punched her during an argument. The order has since been dismissed.

With the cast seated around Andy, the insults began flying almost immediately ... and as usual, Tom was the primary target, but Lisa was clearly in his corner.

In one back and forth, Ariana voiced her disgust at Tom for cheating on her, saying, "I think he caused the divide in the relationship because he was f***ing other people.”

Lisa stopped Ariana and asked, "Other people is very different [than just] Raquel."

Ariana replied, "He’s f***ed more than Raquel.”

Then Lala jumped in, calling Tom "a dangerous human being." But Lisa again ran to Tom's defense, dismissing Lala's statement as "ridiculous." Lala responded, "I didn’t ask for anyone else’s opinion."

James had several fiery exchanges with Tom, labeling him a "clown" and mocking him as he cried while apologizing to Ariana. At one point, James, who was once engaged to Raquel, left his seat and got up in Tom's face, leading to both men almost coming to blows.

After Andy calmed the situation down, he asked Tom the most pivotal question of the night: Why didn’t Tom come clean to Ariana about his affair with Raquel from the get-go?

Tom said, "I was obviously scared to. Also she was going through a lot during that time, and I didn’t want to add anything,” referring to the death of Ariana's grandmother.

The rest of the show was more of the same ... meaning Tom playing the piñata and his detractors hitting him with sticks, but in a verbal -- not physical -- sense, of course.